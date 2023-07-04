SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] fell -0.73% so far this year. What now?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SWTX] closed the trading session at $25.82. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that SpringWorks Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.73 percent and weekly performance of 5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 692.78K shares, SWTX reached to a volume of 340096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWTX shares is $55.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49.

SWTX stock trade performance evaluation

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, SWTX shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.70, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SWTX is now -56.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.94. Additionally, SWTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,101 per employee.SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]: Insider Ownership positions