Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] moved down -0.53: Why It’s Important

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SPWH] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.67. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Five new stores opened so far this year.

On track to open 10 additional stores during the remainder of fiscal year 2023, as previously announced.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 278616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.84%.

The market cap for SPWH stock reached $212.85 million, with 37.61 million shares outstanding and 36.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 803.05K shares, SPWH reached a trading volume of 278616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWH shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has SPWH stock performed recently?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, SPWH shares gained by 20.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +28.57. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. go to 20.72%.

Insider trade positions for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]