SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $16

SolarWinds Corporation [NYSE: SWI] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.29. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SolarWinds Recognized for Product and Industry Excellence Globally.

Cloud Security Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, CRN, and others honor SolarWinds solutions and executives in the first half of 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, announces several industry awards and recognitions for its executives and solutions this year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 273726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SolarWinds Corporation stands at 2.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for SWI stock reached $1.67 billion, with 162.77 million shares outstanding and 41.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 425.98K shares, SWI reached a trading volume of 273726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWI shares is $13.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SolarWinds Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarWinds Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SWI stock performed recently?

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, SWI shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.75 for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.70 and a Gross Margin at +89.65. SolarWinds Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.22.

Return on Total Capital for SWI is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] managed to generate an average of $47,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.SolarWinds Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarWinds Corporation go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]