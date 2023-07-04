Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV] Revenue clocked in at $557.20 million, up 33.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Shockwave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] slipped around -10.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $275.00 at the close of the session, down -3.65%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Shockwave Medical Publishes 2022 ESG Report.

“We are proud to release our ESG Report, which showcases our continued progress during 2022 towards developing a more sustainable business across our global business and to being a responsible corporate citizen that prioritizes our ethical values, inclusive culture and environmental initiatives,” said Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, “The Corporate Values that drive us at Shockwave go beyond our patient-centric devices and extend to addressing the impact that our company has on the those with whom we interact, including our employees, customers, suppliers, communities and stockholders. We know our ESG efforts will continue to evolve as our business and the world change, and we are committed to learning throughout this journey and finding ways to make as much positive impact as possible.”.

Shockwave Medical Inc. stock is now 33.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWAV Stock saw the intraday high of $283.85 and lowest of $275.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 320.54, which means current price is +61.72% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 662.11K shares, SWAV reached a trading volume of 286216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWAV shares is $289.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Shockwave Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shockwave Medical Inc. is set at 10.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWAV in the course of the last twelve months was 84.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has SWAV stock performed recently?

Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, SWAV shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 285.87, while it was recorded at 285.28 for the last single week of trading, and 243.99 for the last 200 days.

Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.35 and a Gross Margin at +86.73. Shockwave Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.10.

Return on Total Capital for SWAV is now 28.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.81. Additionally, SWAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV] managed to generate an average of $215,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Shockwave Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shockwave Medical Inc. go to 3.41%.

Insider trade positions for Shockwave Medical Inc. [SWAV]