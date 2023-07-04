scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] Is Currently -3.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPH] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.092 during the day while it closed the day at $9.82. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that scPharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Addition to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 3,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large cap Russell 1000® Index or small cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -5.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCPH stock has inclined by 8.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.09% and gained 36.96% year-on date.

The market cap for SCPH stock reached $372.28 million, with 37.80 million shares outstanding and 31.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.38K shares, SCPH reached a trading volume of 282331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPH shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for scPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 177.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

SCPH stock trade performance evaluation

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, SCPH shares dropped by -10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.62, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.25.

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]: Insider Ownership positions