Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] fell -11.42% so far this year. What now?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] closed the trading session at $3.18 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.10, while the highest price level was $3.19. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Bragg Gaming Extends New Content Rollout to Pennsylvania via Launch at Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.

Content from Bragg Studios brands launches in the largest U.S. iGaming market with RSI.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) (“Bragg” or “the Company”), today announced that it has launched its new content and technology with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“Rush Street” or “RSI”) in Pennsylvania. This launch, which builds on the Company’s Spin Games content that is already live in the state, introduces the Company’s new, proprietary Bragg Studios content to a large and growing U.S. jurisdiction. This demonstrates continued progress with the Company’s North American expansion as RSI is one of the leading iGaming operators in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.42 percent and weekly performance of 7.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 494.16K shares, RSI reached to a volume of 283606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

RSI stock trade performance evaluation

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, RSI shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: Insider Ownership positions