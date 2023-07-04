Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $530

Roper Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ROP] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $477.39. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Roper Technologies announces move to Nasdaq.

“We are excited to join many of the world’s leading technology companies on Nasdaq,” said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies’ President and CEO. “Roper’s businesses provide mission critical software and tech-enabled solutions, making us a natural fit to trade alongside other innovative growth companies on the Nasdaq exchange.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 297134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roper Technologies Inc. stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.26%.

The market cap for ROP stock reached $50.36 billion, with 106.30 million shares outstanding and 105.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.98K shares, ROP reached a trading volume of 297134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROP shares is $516.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roper Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roper Technologies Inc. is set at 6.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROP in the course of the last twelve months was 133.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ROP stock performed recently?

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, ROP shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 456.63, while it was recorded at 475.27 for the last single week of trading, and 429.00 for the last 200 days.

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.38 and a Gross Margin at +69.86. Roper Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Total Capital for ROP is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.85. Additionally, ROP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] managed to generate an average of $62,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Roper Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roper Technologies Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]