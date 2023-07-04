ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW] is -0.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ReNew Energy Global Plc [NASDAQ: RNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.18%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ReNew Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter (Q4 FY23) and Fiscal 2023, both ended March 31, 2023.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (“ReNew” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), a leading decarbonization solutions company, today announced its consolidated IFRS results for Q4 FY23 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, RNW stock dropped by -15.77%. The one-year ReNew Energy Global Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.62. The average equity rating for RNW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.49 billion, with 376.85 million shares outstanding and 93.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 729.46K shares, RNW stock reached a trading volume of 292210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNW shares is $7.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ReNew Energy Global Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReNew Energy Global Plc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

RNW Stock Performance Analysis:

ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, RNW shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReNew Energy Global Plc Fundamentals:

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW] Insider Position Details