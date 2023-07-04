Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] moved up 0.05: Why It’s Important

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] closed the trading session at $21.50 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.36, while the highest price level was $21.77. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM that Pilgrim’s Pride Reports First Quarter 2023 Results with $4.2 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income of $31.3 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.40 percent and weekly performance of 3.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 817.96K shares, PPC reached to a volume of 271966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPC shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

PPC stock trade performance evaluation

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, PPC shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 21.10 for the last single week of trading, and 23.57 for the last 200 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.77 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for PPC is now 18.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.30. Additionally, PPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] managed to generate an average of $12,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation go to -7.00%.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]: Insider Ownership positions