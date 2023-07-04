Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] gain 34.37% so far this year. What now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Parker Scheduled to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 14 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Parker’s scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker’s investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 288240 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 862.25K shares. Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares reached a high of $391.68 and dropped to a low of $385.48 until finishing in the latest session at $391.01.

The one-year PH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.29. The average equity rating for PH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $389.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 7.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PH Stock Performance Analysis:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, PH shares gained by 19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.70 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 343.95, while it was recorded at 386.09 for the last single week of trading, and 314.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Parker-Hannifin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 15.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.29. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $23,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 10.91%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] Insider Position Details