Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] Is Currently 2.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Orion Office REIT Inc. [NYSE: ONL] gained 2.27% or 0.15 points to close at $6.76 with a heavy trading volume of 281670 shares. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Agreement.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) (“Orion” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, acquisition and management of single-tenant net lease mission-critical suburban office properties located across the U.S., announced today that it has closed an amendment of its credit agreement.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Under the terms of the amendment, Orion used borrowings from its currently undrawn $425 million senior revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Facility”) to repay and retire the outstanding balance of its $175 million senior term loan facility scheduled to mature on November 12, 2023. The amendment also provides Orion with the option to extend the Revolving Facility for an additional 18 months to May 12, 2026 from the current scheduled maturity of November 12, 2024. The extension option is subject to customary conditions including the payment of an extension fee.

It opened the trading session at $6.57, the shares rose to $6.915 and dropped to $6.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONL points out that the company has recorded -20.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 498.04K shares, ONL reached to a volume of 281670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONL shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orion Office REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Office REIT Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67.

Trading performance analysis for ONL stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, ONL shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.32 and a Gross Margin at +7.32. Orion Office REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for ONL is now -0.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.42. Additionally, ONL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] managed to generate an average of -$2,785,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]