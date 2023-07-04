New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] moved up 0.44: Why It’s Important

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NYSE: NJR] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $47.41 at the close of the session, up 0.44%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM that New Jersey Resources Hosts Inaugural Shareholder Appreciation Day and Presents the New Jersey Resources Innovation Award.

Christopher Chen Named Inaugural Recipient.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) today hosted its inaugural Shareholder Appreciation Day. This event provided existing shareholders with the opportunity to meet senior management and to interact with leaders across the company’s various business units.

New Jersey Resources Corporation stock is now -4.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NJR Stock saw the intraday high of $47.63 and lowest of $47.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.84, which means current price is +3.38% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 558.59K shares, NJR reached a trading volume of 290446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NJR shares is $52.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NJR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for New Jersey Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Jersey Resources Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has NJR stock performed recently?

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, NJR shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.37, while it was recorded at 46.98 for the last single week of trading, and 48.60 for the last 200 days.

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.62. New Jersey Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Return on Total Capital for NJR is now 8.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.10. Additionally, NJR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] managed to generate an average of $213,449 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.New Jersey Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Jersey Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]