Needham lifts Penumbra Inc. [PEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Penumbra Inc. [NYSE: PEN] loss -1.49% or -5.11 points to close at $338.95 with a heavy trading volume of 272414 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Penumbra Expands Computer-Aided Thrombectomy Offerings with Lightning Bolt 7 Technology Designed to Rapidly Remove Blood Clots with Modulated Aspiration.

Lightning Bolt™ 7 is the most advanced arterial thrombectomy system on the market.

Latest technology combines modulated aspiration with superior catheter design to maximize blood clot removal in a single session.

The daily chart for PEN points out that the company has recorded 52.78% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 353.56K shares, PEN reached to a volume of 272414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penumbra Inc. [PEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEN shares is $326.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Penumbra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penumbra Inc. is set at 7.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

Trading performance analysis for PEN stock

Penumbra Inc. [PEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, PEN shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Penumbra Inc. [PEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 315.33, while it was recorded at 336.00 for the last single week of trading, and 248.98 for the last 200 days.

Penumbra Inc. [PEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Penumbra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Penumbra Inc. [PEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penumbra Inc. go to 23.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penumbra Inc. [PEN]