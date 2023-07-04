Morgan Stanley slashes price target on National Grid plc [NGG] – find out why.

National Grid plc [NYSE: NGG] gained 0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $67.91 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Community Offshore Wind Invests Over $100,000 Into STEM and Environmental Programs for NY Youth.

Community Offshore Wind creates over 10 new partnerships increasing youth access to STEM education to foster future careers in the renewable energy industry.

National Grid plc represents 733.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.39 billion with the latest information. NGG stock price has been found in the range of $67.21 to $67.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 363.96K shares, NGG reached a trading volume of 284266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Grid plc [NGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGG shares is $76.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for National Grid plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Grid plc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

Trading performance analysis for NGG stock

National Grid plc [NGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, NGG shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for National Grid plc [NGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.40, while it was recorded at 67.15 for the last single week of trading, and 63.03 for the last 200 days.

National Grid plc [NGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Grid plc [NGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.88 and a Gross Margin at +61.93. National Grid plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.53.

Return on Total Capital for NGG is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Grid plc [NGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.52. Additionally, NGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Grid plc [NGG] managed to generate an average of $92,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.National Grid plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

National Grid plc [NGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Grid plc go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National Grid plc [NGG]