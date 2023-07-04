Maxim Group slashes price target on Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] – find out why.

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] gained 6.68% or 0.04 points to close at $0.61 with a heavy trading volume of 290972 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Top Ships Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Off Creating a New Suezmax Tanker Company.

Rubico Inc. (“Rubico”), currently a subsidiary of TOP Ships, is set to become an independent publicly-traded company through the planned spin-off. The initial asset of Rubico will be the M/T Eco Malibu, a modern, high specification, scrubber fitted and fuel-efficient 157,000 dwt Suezmax tanker.

It opened the trading session at $0.588, the shares rose to $0.62 and dropped to $0.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOPS points out that the company has recorded -52.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 346.50K shares, TOPS reached to a volume of 290972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOPS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for TOPS stock

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6972, while it was recorded at 0.5815 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8600 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.38. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.49.

Return on Total Capital for TOPS is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.93. Additionally, TOPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]