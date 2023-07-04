Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gain 72.54% so far this year. What now?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] price plunged by -1.60 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Maxeon Solar Technologies Releases 2022 Sustainability Report with Enhanced Climate-Related Disclosures.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced the release of its Sustainability Report for the year 2022. The Report continues Maxeon’s tradition of detailed sustainability reporting aligned to the highest international reporting standards, while increasing Maxeon’s climate-related disclosures by adding the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

“As Maxeon launches our third Sustainability Report, I am delighted that our continuous efforts for excellence in sustainability have been recognized this year as we are included in the 19th annual Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 Index of the most sustainable corporations, ranking in the top 1% of all companies evaluated globally,” said Bill Mulligan, Maxeon’s CEO. “At Maxeon, sustainability is core to our business, and we continuously strive to maintain our sustainability leadership in the solar industry.”.

A sum of 366872 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $29.41 and dropped to a low of $27.485 until finishing in the latest session at $27.71.

The one-year MAXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.72. The average equity rating for MAXN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $39.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

MAXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, MAXN shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 27.56 for the last single week of trading, and 23.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.69 and a Gross Margin at -4.81. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.23.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -38.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,059.92. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 932.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$50,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] Insider Position Details