Market cap of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] reaches 516.48M – now what?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYGR] gained 0.35% or 0.04 points to close at $11.49 with a heavy trading volume of 280611 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Voyager Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

A webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

It opened the trading session at $11.50, the shares rose to $11.575 and dropped to $11.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VYGR points out that the company has recorded 103.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 634.58K shares, VYGR reached to a volume of 280611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYGR shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

Trading performance analysis for VYGR stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, VYGR shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.27 and a Gross Margin at +84.87. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.28.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]