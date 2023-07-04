Market cap of TIM S.A. [TIMB] reaches 7.20B – now what?

TIM S.A. [NYSE: TIMB] loss -0.65% or -0.1 points to close at $15.19 with a heavy trading volume of 288299 shares.

It opened the trading session at $15.23, the shares rose to $15.25 and dropped to $14.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIMB points out that the company has recorded 31.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 541.34K shares, TIMB reached to a volume of 288299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TIM S.A. [TIMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIMB shares is $16.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TIM S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TIM S.A. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

Trading performance analysis for TIMB stock

TIM S.A. [TIMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, TIMB shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for TIM S.A. [TIMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 14.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

TIM S.A. [TIMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TIM S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TIM S.A. [TIMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIM S.A. go to 11.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TIM S.A. [TIMB]