Market cap of Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] reaches 1.25B – now what?

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.60 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Open Lending to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the discussion has concluded.

Open Lending Corporation stock is now 57.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.645 and lowest of $10.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +98.13% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 789.17K shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 283631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.20.

How has LPRO stock performed recently?

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, LPRO shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.60 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.35 and a Gross Margin at +88.05. Open Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.09.

Return on Total Capital for LPRO is now 28.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.46. Additionally, LPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] managed to generate an average of $370,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Earnings analysis for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Lending Corporation go to 0.83%.

Insider trade positions for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]