Market cap of Evolus Inc. [EOLS] reaches 418.40M – now what?

Evolus Inc. [NASDAQ: EOLS] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.24 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Evolus Launches Nuceiva® (botulinum toxin type A) in Italy.

Launching in the fourth largest aesthetic toxin injectables market in Europe1 is part of the company’s geographic expansion strategy.

GP Dermal Solution will serve as distribution partner in Italy.

Evolus Inc. stock is now -3.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOLS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.30 and lowest of $7.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.29, which means current price is +1.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 565.40K shares, EOLS reached a trading volume of 278922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evolus Inc. [EOLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOLS shares is $18.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Evolus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolus Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has EOLS stock performed recently?

Evolus Inc. [EOLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, EOLS shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for Evolus Inc. [EOLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Evolus Inc. [EOLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolus Inc. [EOLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.09 and a Gross Margin at +59.89. Evolus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for EOLS is now -66.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolus Inc. [EOLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 402.31. Additionally, EOLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 395.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolus Inc. [EOLS] managed to generate an average of -$346,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Evolus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Evolus Inc. [EOLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolus Inc. go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for Evolus Inc. [EOLS]