Market cap of EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] reaches 3.04B – now what?

EngageSmart Inc. [NYSE: ESMT] loss -2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $18.52 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SimplePractice Launches Learning Pass to Support Education Across Group Practices.

Subscription service offers practitioners unlimited access to courses to support continued education and practice goals.

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for more than 169,000 solo and small-group practitioners, announced the launch of SimplePractice Learning Pass. The subscription service enables group practice owners and administrators to invest in their practitioners’ professional and clinical development, with unlimited access to a growing digital library of continuing education (CE) courses.

EngageSmart Inc. represents 166.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.04 billion with the latest information. ESMT stock price has been found in the range of $18.49 to $19.0199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 515.77K shares, ESMT reached a trading volume of 277266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESMT shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for EngageSmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EngageSmart Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESMT in the course of the last twelve months was 59.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.30.

Trading performance analysis for ESMT stock

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, ESMT shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 18.56 for the last 200 days.

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.25. EngageSmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Total Capital for ESMT is now 2.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.95. Additionally, ESMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT] managed to generate an average of $21,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.EngageSmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EngageSmart Inc. go to 27.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EngageSmart Inc. [ESMT]