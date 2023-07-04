Market cap of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN] reaches 654.28M – now what?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DYN] loss -2.22% or -0.25 points to close at $11.00 with a heavy trading volume of 275364 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $11.09, the shares rose to $11.35 and dropped to $11.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DYN points out that the company has recorded -3.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 547.51K shares, DYN reached to a volume of 275364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYN shares is $30.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for DYN stock

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, DYN shares dropped by -14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DYN is now -50.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.08. Additionally, DYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,366,659 per employee.Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]