Market cap of DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] reaches 342.20M – now what?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.07 at the close of the session, up 1.90%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM that DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 626.89K shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 273476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has DOYU stock performed recently?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, DOYU shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0465, while it was recorded at 1.0480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2333 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

Insider trade positions for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]