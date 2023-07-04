Market cap of Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] reaches 7.50B – now what?

Donaldson Company Inc. [NYSE: DCI] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.37. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Univercells Technologies Acquired by Donaldson Company.

Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences platform created by global investment firm KKR to address the advanced therapy bioprocessing market, today announced that its operating company, Univercells Technologies (“UT”), a leading provider of novel biomanufacturing technologies for flexible and scalable advanced therapies and vaccine production, has been acquired by Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Donaldson is a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions. The deal follows several recent acquisitions by Donaldson in the field of bioprocessing, including Solaris Biotechnology, Purilogics and Isolere Bio. UT’s single-use bioreactor systems and integrated biomanufacturing platforms, focused on the production of viruses used in cell and gene therapy, viral vaccines and other therapeutics, will add to Donaldson’s growing offering in life sciences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 291506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Donaldson Company Inc. stands at 1.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for DCI stock reached $7.50 billion, with 121.60 million shares outstanding and 121.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 504.85K shares, DCI reached a trading volume of 291506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCI shares is $65.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Donaldson Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Donaldson Company Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has DCI stock performed recently?

Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, DCI shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.43, while it was recorded at 62.23 for the last single week of trading, and 60.26 for the last 200 days.

Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.31. Donaldson Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.06.

Return on Total Capital for DCI is now 25.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.14. Additionally, DCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] managed to generate an average of $23,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Donaldson Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Donaldson Company Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]