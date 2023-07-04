Market cap of DocGo Inc. [DCGO] reaches 954.98M – now what?

DocGo Inc. [NASDAQ: DCGO] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -1.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.21. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM that Reminder – DocGo to Host In-Person Investor Day on Tuesday June 20, 2023.

Mobile Health Innovator to Demo Proprietary Technology Engine and Share Vision for Future Growth.

DocGo Inc (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, will be hosting an in-person Investor Day on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 from 12:30–3:00 pm ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 276076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocGo Inc. stands at 4.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for DCGO stock reached $954.98 million, with 102.58 million shares outstanding and 85.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 576.57K shares, DCGO reached a trading volume of 276076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocGo Inc. [DCGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCGO shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for DocGo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocGo Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has DCGO stock performed recently?

DocGo Inc. [DCGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, DCGO shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for DocGo Inc. [DCGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.96, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

DocGo Inc. [DCGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocGo Inc. [DCGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.72. DocGo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.85.

Return on Total Capital for DCGO is now 8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocGo Inc. [DCGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.32. Additionally, DCGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocGo Inc. [DCGO] managed to generate an average of $10,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.DocGo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for DocGo Inc. [DCGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocGo Inc. go to 31.07%.

Insider trade positions for DocGo Inc. [DCGO]