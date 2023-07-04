Market cap of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] reaches 200.39M – now what?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ADAP] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.91 at the close of the session, down -1.28%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM that Adaptimmune Announces Completion of Strategic Combination with TCR2 Therapeutics Creating a Preeminent Solid Tumor Cell Therapy Company.

First marketed engineered T-cell therapy for a solid tumor; BLA for afami-cel on track to complete submission in mid-2023.

Compelling clinical data with late-stage programs targeting MAGE-A4 and mesothelin.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock is now -37.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADAP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9468 and lowest of $0.9201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.65, which means current price is +5.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 952.30K shares, ADAP reached a trading volume of 295363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has ADAP stock performed recently?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, ADAP shares dropped by -16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1763, while it was recorded at 0.9216 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4427 for the last 200 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -706.77. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -609.46.

Return on Total Capital for ADAP is now -114.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.18. Additionally, ADAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] managed to generate an average of -$406,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]