Market Analysts see Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.15%. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Pliant Therapeutics Presents Data from its Bexotegrast Program at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™.

Presentations highlight preclinical and clinical advancements of bexotegrast program in primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Over the last 12 months, PLRX stock rose by 129.84%. The one-year Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.7. The average equity rating for PLRX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 56.06 million shares outstanding and 45.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 963.07K shares, PLRX stock reached a trading volume of 422928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLRX shares is $46.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36.

PLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, PLRX shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.41 for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.74, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 24.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1313.37 and a Gross Margin at +61.99. Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1273.32.

Return on Total Capital for PLRX is now -47.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.05. Additionally, PLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] managed to generate an average of -$994,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 25.40.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. [PLRX] Insider Position Details