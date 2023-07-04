Market Analysts see NovoCure Limited [NVCR] falling to $46. Time to buy?

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] closed the trading session at $42.00 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.15, while the highest price level was $42.59. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novocure to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, July 27, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Novocure management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 27, 2023. To access the conference call by phone, use the following conference call registration link and dial-in details will be provided. To access the webcast, use the following webcast registration link.

The slides presented during the webcast and the corporate presentation can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the call. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.74 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, NVCR reached to a volume of 446738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NovoCure Limited [NVCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, NVCR shares dropped by -43.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.26 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.42, while it was recorded at 41.28 for the last single week of trading, and 72.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.53 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.20.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now -8.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.75. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] managed to generate an average of -$70,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

