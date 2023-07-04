Market Analysts see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNS] price plunged by -2.03 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces New Method of Use Patent Granted for IV Ganaxolone by USPTO in Status Epilepticus.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new method of use patent for intravenous (IV) ganaxolone in the treatment of status epilepticus (SE), expiring in 2040.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,679,117, covering the clinical dosing regimen administering ganaxolone for SE patients, including those with refractory and super refractory status epilepticus. This is Marinus’ second method of use patent granted for IV ganaxolone in SE, broadening the dosing regimen and further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position.

The one-year MRNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.92. The average equity rating for MRNS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNS shares is $23.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

MRNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, MRNS shares gained by 47.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -442.69 and a Gross Margin at +96.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.78.

Return on Total Capital for MRNS is now -78.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.93. Additionally, MRNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] managed to generate an average of -$131,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

MRNS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 20.00%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] Insider Position Details