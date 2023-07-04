Market Analysts see LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

LumiraDx Limited [NASDAQ: LMDX] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4411, while the highest price level was $0.52. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM that LumiraDx Submits First 510(k) Application to the FDA for COVID Ultra Test.

LumiraDx submits a traditional 510(k) Dual Submission for LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Ultra with CLIA Waiver for the commercial distribution at point of care of the LumiraDx Platform, including the LumiraDx Instrument, with the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen (Ag) Ultra test, and the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Quality Control Swab Kit.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.42 percent and weekly performance of 0.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 623.55K shares, LMDX reached to a volume of 349213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMDX shares is $1.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for LumiraDx Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LumiraDx Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52.

LMDX stock trade performance evaluation

LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, LMDX shares gained by 33.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4878, while it was recorded at 0.4558 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8633 for the last 200 days.

LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.32 and a Gross Margin at -14.65. LumiraDx Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,754.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.78.

LumiraDx Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]: Insider Ownership positions