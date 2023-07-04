Market Analysts see Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Leonardo DRS Inc. [NASDAQ: DRS] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on June 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Leonardo DRS Unveils New 8-inch Electro-Optical/Infrared Stabilized Gimbal for Group 2 and 3 UAS Platforms.

Available with Company’s Market-Leading HexaBlu High-Performance Imager.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it is releasing its next-generation stabilized, multi-sensor EO/IR payload gimbal for small to medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems, light fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. The Small Unmanned Aircraft System Tactical Agile Gimbal (STAG)-8 gimbal is designed to deliver improved intelligence surveillance reconnaissance and targeting mission performance.

A sum of 290185 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 806.27K shares. Leonardo DRS Inc. shares reached a high of $17.48 and dropped to a low of $17.245 until finishing in the latest session at $17.39.

The one-year DRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.71. The average equity rating for DRS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRS shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Leonardo DRS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leonardo DRS Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

DRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, DRS shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 17.17 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Leonardo DRS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Leonardo DRS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Leonardo DRS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] Insider Position Details