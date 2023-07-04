Market Analysts see Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [NYSE: EPAC] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -0.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.82. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Enerpac Tool Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results, Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Continuing Operations Highlights*.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net sales were $156 million, with a 4% year-over-year increase in core sales**; the strengthening of the US dollar reduced sales by 1% year over year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 281124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for EPAC stock reached $1.48 billion, with 57.05 million shares outstanding and 29.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.07K shares, EPAC reached a trading volume of 281124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has EPAC stock performed recently?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, EPAC shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.65, while it was recorded at 26.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.80 for the last 200 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Total Capital for EPAC is now 6.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.90. Additionally, EPAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] managed to generate an average of $8,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. go to 12.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]