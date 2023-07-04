Market Analysts see Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKRO] plunged by -$2.65 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $46.52 during the day while it closed the day at $44.04. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Akero Therapeutics Presents Analyses of Phase 2b HARMONY Study at the 2023 International Liver Congress Reinforcing and Characterizing EFX-Related Improvements in Liver Histopathology.

Data show changes in non-invasive tests in EFX-treated patients were associated with improvements in NASH histopathology and highlight dose-dependent responses.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -4.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKRO stock has inclined by 15.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.22% and lost -19.64% year-on date.

The market cap for AKRO stock reached $2.48 billion, with 46.94 million shares outstanding and 42.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 739.79K shares, AKRO reached a trading volume of 403512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKRO shares is $59.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akero Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

AKRO stock trade performance evaluation

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, AKRO shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 366.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.65, while it was recorded at 45.34 for the last single week of trading, and 43.40 for the last 200 days.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AKRO is now -45.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.35. Additionally, AKRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] managed to generate an average of -$2,948,237 per employee.Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akero Therapeutics Inc. go to -14.60%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: Insider Ownership positions