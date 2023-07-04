Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LDOS] loss -0.07% or -0.06 points to close at $88.42 with a heavy trading volume of 297143 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Leidos Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for August 1, 2023 at 8 a.m. (ET).

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2023. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on August 1, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $87.82, the shares rose to $88.61 and dropped to $87.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LDOS points out that the company has recorded -15.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, LDOS reached to a volume of 297143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDOS shares is $104.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leidos Holdings Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for LDOS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LDOS stock

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, LDOS shares gained by 12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.40, while it was recorded at 87.56 for the last single week of trading, and 94.52 for the last 200 days.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +14.48. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

Return on Total Capital for LDOS is now 11.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.73. Additionally, LDOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] managed to generate an average of $15,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Leidos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LDOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leidos Holdings Inc. go to 6.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]