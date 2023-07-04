Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] gain 87.33% so far this year. What now?

Landsea Homes Corporation [NASDAQ: LSEA] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.15 during the day while it closed the day at $9.76. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that LANDSEA HOMES INTRODUCES ‘SMART HOME ACTIVATION’ SERVICE TO HOMEOWNERS WITH BEST BUY.

All High Performance Homes now receive complimentary service including in-home smart home activation from a Best Buy Geek Squad expert.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder is now providing one-of-a-kind smart home activation service and assistance for homeowners to make the most of their connected home with the help of Best Buy Geek Squad experts as part of its High Performance Home program.

Landsea Homes Corporation stock has also gained 14.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LSEA stock has inclined by 61.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.43% and gained 87.33% year-on date.

The market cap for LSEA stock reached $388.55 million, with 40.00 million shares outstanding and 14.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 95.16K shares, LSEA reached a trading volume of 291140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSEA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Landsea Homes Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Landsea Homes Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

LSEA stock trade performance evaluation

Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, LSEA shares gained by 29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.21 for Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 9.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.55 and a Gross Margin at +19.84. Landsea Homes Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.97.

Return on Total Capital for LSEA is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.56. Additionally, LSEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] managed to generate an average of $156,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 201.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Landsea Homes Corporation go to 48.60%.

Landsea Homes Corporation [LSEA]: Insider Ownership positions