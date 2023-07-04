Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Stock trading around $3.86 per share: What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] loss -2.53% or -0.1 points to close at $3.86 with a heavy trading volume of 283463 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Kandi Technologies’ Subsidiary SC Autosports Expands Distribution with Acquisition of Northern Group.

— SC Autosports to acquire 100% ownership of Northern Group—.

The daily chart for KNDI points out that the company has recorded 67.10% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 223.95K shares, KNDI reached to a volume of 283463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNDI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNDI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for KNDI stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]