Jefferies lifts Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [NYSE: TNK] closed the trading session at $38.22 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.21, while the highest price level was $39.36. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Updated Capital Allocation Plan.

The full earnings release and earnings presentation are available on the Company’s website here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.23 percent and weekly performance of 5.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 495.50K shares, TNK reached to a volume of 291840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNK shares is $59.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teekay Tankers Ltd. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TNK stock trade performance evaluation

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, TNK shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.44, while it was recorded at 36.94 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. go to 3.00%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]: Insider Ownership positions