IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $54

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ: IAC] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 0.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.20. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that IAC’s Care.com and Ask Media Group Announce Leadership Changes.

Tim Allen assumes CEO role at IAC’s Ask Media Group.

Consumer technology and digital media leader Brad Wilson succeeds Tim Allen as Care.com CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 284844 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAC/InterActiveCorp stands at 2.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for IAC stock reached $5.43 billion, with 85.53 million shares outstanding and 78.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 634.32K shares, IAC reached a trading volume of 284844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAC shares is $82.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.62.

How has IAC stock performed recently?

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, IAC shares gained by 13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.55, while it was recorded at 63.20 for the last single week of trading, and 52.43 for the last 200 days.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.53 and a Gross Margin at +55.36. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.40.

Return on Total Capital for IAC is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.44. Additionally, IAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] managed to generate an average of -$106,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.IAC/InterActiveCorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]