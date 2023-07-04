Harrow Health Inc. [HROW] Stock trading around $18.49 per share: What’s Next?

Harrow Health Inc. [NASDAQ: HROW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.67%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Harrow to Participate in B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023.

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Harrow’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark L. Baum, and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Boll, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 24th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one investor meetings held throughout the day.

Over the last 12 months, HROW stock rose by 153.98%. The one-year Harrow Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.2. The average equity rating for HROW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $553.04 million, with 30.29 million shares outstanding and 25.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 525.17K shares, HROW stock reached a trading volume of 489176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harrow Health Inc. [HROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HROW shares is $37.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HROW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Harrow Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harrow Health Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

HROW Stock Performance Analysis:

Harrow Health Inc. [HROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, HROW shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Harrow Health Inc. [HROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 18.09 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harrow Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harrow Health Inc. [HROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +71.35. Harrow Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.02.

Harrow Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

HROW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harrow Health Inc. go to 15.00%.

Harrow Health Inc. [HROW] Insider Position Details