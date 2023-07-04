Guggenheim slashes price target on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] – find out why.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NBIX] gained 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $94.48 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Diurnal Ltd., a Neurocrine Biosciences Company, Presents Phase 3 Extension Study Data for Modified-Release Hydrocortisone in Patients with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia at ENDO 2023.

Diurnal Ltd., a Neurocrine Biosciences company (Nasdaq: NBIX), today announced that it will present new post hoc analyses of Phase 3 extension study data for modified-release hydrocortisone (approved as EFMODY® in United Kingdom and European Union), which is being investigated as a treatment for adults with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), at ENDO 2023 June 15–18 in Chicago. Diurnal Ltd. developed this modified-release formulation of hydrocortisone, which has been specifically designed to replicate the natural circadian release of cortisol.

Management of CAH involves not only replacing cortisol deficiency but also managing elevated adrenal androgen levels, which are responsible for the detrimental symptoms associated with hyperandrogenism, such as virilization in females and abnormalities in growth leading to short stature and early puberty. Current treatment guidelines recommend a target daily hydrocortisone dose of ≤25 mg (or equivalent dose of prednisone, prednisolone, or dexamethasone) in adult (fully grown) patients with CAH. However, hydrocortisone doses of >25 mg are often necessary to lower adrenal androgens in CAH. Thus, physicians treating CAH patients typically face a difficult dilemma of trying to manage the androgen excess while also trying to avoid the well-known consequences of chronic glucocorticoid overexposure.

If compared to the average trading volume of 749.24K shares, NBIX reached a trading volume of 279049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBIX shares is $123.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for NBIX stock

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, NBIX shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.22, while it was recorded at 94.56 for the last single week of trading, and 106.19 for the last 200 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]