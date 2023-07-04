Guggenheim lifts Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.75 during the day while it closed the day at $1.72. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Outlook Therapeutics® Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 and Provides Corporate Update.

Upcoming Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 29, 2023 for ONS-5010, an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Pre-launch commercial activities continue in preparation for potential approval and launch of ONS-5010.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 8.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OTLK stock has inclined by 57.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.75% and gained 59.26% year-on date.

The market cap for OTLK stock reached $451.00 million, with 256.67 million shares outstanding and 109.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, OTLK reached a trading volume of 441084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTLK shares is $6.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

OTLK stock trade performance evaluation

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, OTLK shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4451, while it was recorded at 1.6790 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1923 for the last 200 days.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

