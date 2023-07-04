Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] Stock trading around $56.12 per share: What’s Next?

Green Brick Partners Inc. [NYSE: GRBK] loss -1.20% or -0.68 points to close at $56.12 with a heavy trading volume of 294767 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Southgate Homes recognized 8 years in a row as one of D Home’s Best Home Builders in Dallas.

Every year D Home Magazine asks builders and respected industry professionals to nominate their peers for recognition. The resulting list is then vetted by a panel of industry experts and D Home editors to determine the winners. Southgate Homes’ consistent commitment to excellence has earned the builder a spot on this list every year since 2016.

It opened the trading session at $56.89, the shares rose to $57.48 and dropped to $55.3188, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRBK points out that the company has recorded 132.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -188.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 435.92K shares, GRBK reached to a volume of 294767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRBK shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Green Brick Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Brick Partners Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91.

Trading performance analysis for GRBK stock

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, GRBK shares gained by 14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.69, while it was recorded at 55.90 for the last single week of trading, and 32.89 for the last 200 days.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.43 and a Gross Margin at +29.62. Green Brick Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.61.

Return on Total Capital for GRBK is now 26.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.98. Additionally, GRBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] managed to generate an average of $530,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 289.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Brick Partners Inc. go to 1.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]