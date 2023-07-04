Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [NASDAQ: GBDC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.33 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (Nasdaq: GBDC), today announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Except where the context suggests otherwise, the terms “we,” “us,” “our,” and “Company” refer to Golub Capital BDC, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. “GC Advisors” refers to GC Advisors LLC, our investment adviser.

Over the last 12 months, GBDC stock rose by 4.09%. The one-year Golub Capital BDC Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.33. The average equity rating for GBDC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.26 billion, with 170.84 million shares outstanding and 161.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 678.76K shares, GBDC stock reached a trading volume of 286373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBDC shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golub Capital BDC Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

GBDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, GBDC shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 13.41 for the last single week of trading, and 13.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golub Capital BDC Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.96 and a Gross Margin at +76.27. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.57.

Return on Total Capital for GBDC is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.90. Additionally, GBDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

GBDC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golub Capital BDC Inc. go to 10.00%.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] Insider Position Details