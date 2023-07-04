Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD] Revenue clocked in at $386.60 million, up 1.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [NYSE: GSBD] gained 0.29% or 0.04 points to close at $13.90 with a heavy trading volume of 275658 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Reports March 31, 2023 Financial Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 Per Share.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GSBD”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) (NYSE: GSBD) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The daily chart for GSBD points out that the company has recorded -0.22% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 507.91K shares, GSBD reached to a volume of 275658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSBD shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSBD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for GSBD stock

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, GSBD shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. go to -2.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. [GSBD]