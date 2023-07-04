Genprex Inc. [GNPX] Is Currently 1.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.56%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Genprex Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for REQORSA® Immunogene Therapy in Combination with Tecentriq® for the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Third FDA Fast Track Designation Further Validates the Potential of REQORSA.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the Company’s lead drug candidate, REQORSA® Immunogene Therapy, in combination with Genentech, Inc.’s Tecentriq® in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as initial standard treatment.

Over the last 12 months, GNPX stock dropped by -30.95%. The one-year Genprex Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.55. The average equity rating for GNPX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.99 million, with 49.47 million shares outstanding and 47.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 604.23K shares, GNPX stock reached a trading volume of 353413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

GNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.56. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8389, while it was recorded at 0.8514 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1586 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genprex Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.88.

Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

