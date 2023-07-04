FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] Is Currently -0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [NASDAQ: FTAI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.08%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM that FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the 16th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Over the last 12 months, FTAI stock rose by 90.44%. The one-year FTAI Aviation Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.28. The average equity rating for FTAI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.05 billion, with 99.73 million shares outstanding and 98.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, FTAI stock reached a trading volume of 449994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $33.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for FTAI Aviation Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTAI Aviation Ltd. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

FTAI Stock Performance Analysis:

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.08. With this latest performance, FTAI shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.66, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 22.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FTAI Aviation Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.75 and a Gross Margin at +30.83. FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.31.

Return on Total Capital for FTAI is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,525.20. Additionally, FTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11,606.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 99.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] managed to generate an average of -$2,765,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] Insider Position Details