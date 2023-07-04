Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA] is 16.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Forza X1 Inc. [NASDAQ: FRZA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.50 during the day while it closed the day at $1.49. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Forza X1 Announces Closing of Public Offering.

Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA) (“Forza”, the “Company”), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, today announced the closing of a public offering of 5,334,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $8,001,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 800,100 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for the development of its manufacturing facility, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Forza X1 Inc. stock has also gained 22.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRZA stock has inclined by 21.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.14% and gained 16.41% year-on date.

The market cap for FRZA stock reached $23.33 million, with 10.45 million shares outstanding and 3.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, FRZA reached a trading volume of 289838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forza X1 Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.13. With this latest performance, FRZA shares gained by 17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4724, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5396 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.12.

Forza X1 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.10 and a Current Ratio set at 47.30.

