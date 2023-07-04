For Veris Residential Inc. [VRE], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Veris Residential Inc. [NYSE: VRE] gained 1.25% or 0.2 points to close at $16.25 with a heavy trading volume of 285642 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM that Veris Residential Releases 2022 ESG Report.

Recognized as First Company Globally to Receive WELL Equity Rating Across its Portfolio.

Surpassed Commitments to Reduce Both Scope 1 and 2 Emissions by 50% and Energy Consumption by 20% by 2030.

It opened the trading session at $15.99, the shares rose to $16.36 and dropped to $15.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRE points out that the company has recorded 1.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 580.49K shares, VRE reached to a volume of 285642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veris Residential Inc. [VRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRE shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Veris Residential Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veris Residential Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for VRE stock

Veris Residential Inc. [VRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, VRE shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Veris Residential Inc. [VRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.39, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.42 for the last 200 days.

Veris Residential Inc. [VRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veris Residential Inc. [VRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Veris Residential Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.27.

Return on Total Capital for VRE is now 0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veris Residential Inc. [VRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.34. Additionally, VRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veris Residential Inc. [VRE] managed to generate an average of -$285,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veris Residential Inc. [VRE]