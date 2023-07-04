For Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Paycor HCM Inc. [NASDAQ: PYCR] slipped around -0.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.14 at the close of the session, down -2.24%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM that Paycor and The Cincinnati Bengals Announce Magnificent Morsels Catering as Winner of The Earn Your Stripes Competition.

Magnificent Morsels Catering among six finalists comprised of minority-owned business leaders that pitched themselves for sponsorship deal.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Paycor HCM, Inc. (“Paycor”) (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced Magnificent Morsels Catering as the winner of the Earn Your Stripes Competition, led by Paycor and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Earn Your Stripes Competition is an opportunity for local, minority-owned business leaders throughout the Tri-State area to share their innovative and remarkable business ventures to a panel of judges.

Paycor HCM Inc. stock is now -5.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PYCR Stock saw the intraday high of $23.82 and lowest of $22.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.95, which means current price is +12.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 491.52K shares, PYCR reached a trading volume of 278446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYCR shares is $30.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Paycor HCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paycor HCM Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has PYCR stock performed recently?

Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, PYCR shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.92, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 25.50 for the last 200 days.

Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.52 and a Gross Margin at +41.59. Paycor HCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.86.

Return on Total Capital for PYCR is now -11.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, PYCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR] managed to generate an average of -$260,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Paycor HCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paycor HCM Inc. go to 38.10%.

Insider trade positions for Paycor HCM Inc. [PYCR]