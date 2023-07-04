For KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX: KULR] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.69 at the close of the session, up 7.87%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that KULR Provides Safe Battery Testing Solutions to Leading Manufacturer of Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircrafts.

The Company’s rigorous testing protocols incorporate its extensive spaceflight expertise and proprietary KULR ONE Design Solutions (“K1DS”) to deliver what the Company believes to be the world’s most rigorous testing platform for battery safety. These tests will include Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimetry, bomb calorimetry, and impingement zone mapping. By providing a uniquely thorough cell-level characterization of the thermal runaway behavior of the customer’s cells, KULR is able to provide this and all its customers what it considers globally unique insight into how to optimize battery safety.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KULR Technology Group Inc. stock is now -42.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KULR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.71 and lowest of $0.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.22, which means current price is +28.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 295.32K shares, KULR reached a trading volume of 272485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $3.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has KULR stock performed recently?

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, KULR shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6865, while it was recorded at 0.6527 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1513 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]